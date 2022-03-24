Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 169.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,231 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $52.54. 810,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,234,246. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

