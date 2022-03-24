Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

