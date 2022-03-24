Piershale Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.66.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

