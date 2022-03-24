Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PING. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

NYSE PING traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 13,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,767. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.