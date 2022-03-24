Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $91.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00297440 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00011229 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00035966 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.02 or 0.00706876 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,436,812 coins and its circulating supply is 435,176,376 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

