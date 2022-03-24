Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.20.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $254.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,702 shares of company stock worth $15,707,305. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

