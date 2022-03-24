Piper Sandler Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $70.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.67.

Natera stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,296. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

