Piper Sandler Cuts Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target to $12.00

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonendo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.48.

Shares of SONX opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Sonendo has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

