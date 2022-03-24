Piper Sandler Weighs in on Natera, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Natera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.30). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Natera stock opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,006,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $50,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,155 shares of company stock worth $4,199,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

