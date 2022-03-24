Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) Insider Sells £19,850.74 in Stock

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) insider Katrina Hart sold 11,746 shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.22), for a total value of £19,850.74 ($26,133.15).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust stock opened at GBX 169.50 ($2.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £557.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 139 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.40 ($2.44).

Get Polar Capital Global Financials Trust alerts:

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.