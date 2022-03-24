Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.95.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

