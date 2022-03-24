Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Poshmark updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of POSH opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. Poshmark has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Poshmark by 415.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

POSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

