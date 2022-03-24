PotCoin Price Tops $0.0044 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $43.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,022.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.10 or 0.07071673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00288327 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.94 or 0.00831263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00111693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00013640 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.42 or 0.00462090 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.00442446 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,450,336 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

