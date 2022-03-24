Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CFO Acquires $51,365.16 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) CFO John Alexander Kelly acquired 16,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 4.50. The company has a market cap of $195.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

