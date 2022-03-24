Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.44.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $68.89 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.64.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.10) EPS. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

