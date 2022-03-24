Presima Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. 1,757,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,113. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

