Presima Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Presima Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises about 0.9% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,254,000 after buying an additional 534,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,040,759,000 after buying an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 174.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 646,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 411,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.10. 1,102,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $70.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

