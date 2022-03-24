Private Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 521 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $126.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $136.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.62 and a 200 day moving average of $130.05.

