Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $462.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.80. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $349.05 and a 12-month high of $485.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

