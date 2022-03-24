Private Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after purchasing an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

SASR stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

