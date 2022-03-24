Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 240.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $44.13 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

