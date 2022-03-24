Private Capital Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GWW opened at $504.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.08 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 32.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

