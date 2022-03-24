Private Capital Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $235.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.45 and a 200 day moving average of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

