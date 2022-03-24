Private Capital Group LLC Sells 973 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWC opened at $129.39 on Thursday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.31.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.