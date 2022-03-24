PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Major Shareholder Sells $37,345,100.00 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $37,345,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 23.21, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCT. CPMG Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,145,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,236,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,214,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,855,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,890,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

