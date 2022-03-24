Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Trading Down 5.4%

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 51,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,925,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Proterra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Proterra from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Proterra from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Proterra ( NASDAQ:PTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proterra Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTRA. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $348,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter worth about $13,963,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Proterra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proterra Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

