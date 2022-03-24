Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.40) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

LON:PFG opened at GBX 303.07 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £769.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.98. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

