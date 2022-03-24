Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 353,855 shares.The stock last traded at $23.51 and had previously closed at $23.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

