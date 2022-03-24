PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.03 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

