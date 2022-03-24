Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Decreased by Analyst

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.91.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.48. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

