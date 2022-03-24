Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

IMAX stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.47. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IMAX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

