Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Decreased by Raymond James

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $176,178,000 after buying an additional 1,640,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,418 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

