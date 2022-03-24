Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.55.

Shares of OVV opened at C$65.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$54.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.81. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$26.61 and a 1-year high of C$66.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

