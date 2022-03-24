Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issued By BWS Financial

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $980.84 million, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hawkins by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.