Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issued By BWS Financial

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hawkins in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
HWKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hawkins by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hawkins by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
