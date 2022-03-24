Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Decreased by Truist Financial

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Etsy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.53.

Etsy stock opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,718 shares of company stock valued at $17,724,029. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

