Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Lifted by Barrington Research

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Usio in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Usio has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a P/E ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Usio during the third quarter worth about $949,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 38.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 168,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Usio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

