Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $131.90

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $131.90 and last traded at $130.80, with a volume of 12976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.21.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,408. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

