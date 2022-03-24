Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) fell 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.48. 6,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,222,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.
In other Quantum-Si news, COO Michael P. Mckenna sold 6,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $26,389.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Viii Stark sold 172,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $1,008,898.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,236.
About Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI)
Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
