Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 537.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,341,000 after purchasing an additional 379,107 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.11. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $124.99 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.