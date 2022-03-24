Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 813.96% and a negative return on equity of 163.48%.

NYSE RMED traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,734. Ra Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

RMED has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

