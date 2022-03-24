Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,804,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783,113 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,760,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,486,000 after acquiring an additional 78,073 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Shares of PG traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.82. 5,531,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,507. The company has a market cap of $364.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.93 and its 200-day moving average is $151.28.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

