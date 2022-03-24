Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,725.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $6,711,164 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPD opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.35. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

