Raymond James Analysts Give FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) a $200.00 Price Target

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a $200.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.49% from the stock’s current price.

FSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.36. 3,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,340. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a twelve month low of $130.56 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $77,626,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.