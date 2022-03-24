Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $126,367,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.85%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.