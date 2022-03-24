Raymond James Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,367,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 967,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,135,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.