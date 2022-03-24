Raymond James Trims Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Target Price to C$3.25

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

QTRH opened at C$2.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.55. Quarterhill has a 1 year low of C$2.03 and a 1 year high of C$2.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$267.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

