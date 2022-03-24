Raymond James Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.01.

LUN stock opened at C$12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$349,671.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,161,760.15.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

