Real Estate Investors plc (RLE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 7th

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of RLE opened at GBX 38.35 ($0.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 43 ($0.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

