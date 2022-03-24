Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 7,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

