Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%.
Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 7,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $42.81.
In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,483 shares of company stock worth $7,004,583 over the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.
