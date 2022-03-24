Reginald Seeto Sells 2,888 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $116,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Reginald Seeto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 3,153 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $121,768.86.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Reginald Seeto sold 2,550 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,750.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Reginald Seeto sold 4,988 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $201,215.92.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Reginald Seeto sold 814 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $34,293.82.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $68,880.33.

NASDAQ CDNA traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 474,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,110. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in CareDx by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

